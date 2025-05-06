Gukesh Aims for New Heights at Superbet Classic Chess

World chess champion D Gukesh is set to lead the charge at the Superbet Classic, marking a crucial moment in his young career. The tournament provides Gukesh with a golden opportunity to break past the elusive 2800 rating mark, a milestone he has yet to cross in his promising journey.

Starting this Wednesday, the Superbet Classic is the inaugural classical chess event in the Grand Chess Tour this year. It promises intense competition, with nine Tour participants battling it out. The host country's wild card is awarded to Deac Bogdan-Daniel.

Beyond Gukesh, fellow Indian R Praggnanadhaa is also poised to make a strong showing. Joined by players like Fabiano Caruana, Firouzja Alireza, and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, the event features a stunning lineup, with a prize pool reaching $350,000. The competition will test each participant's resilience and strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)