Left Menu

Gukesh Aims for New Heights at Superbet Classic Chess

World Champion D Gukesh headlines the Superbet Classic chess tournament, aiming to surpass a 2800 rating. The event, part of the Grand Chess Tour, features top players including R Praggnanadhaa, Fabiano Caruana, and others. A strong performance could propel Gukesh to new career highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:41 IST
Gukesh Aims for New Heights at Superbet Classic Chess
Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Romania

World chess champion D Gukesh is set to lead the charge at the Superbet Classic, marking a crucial moment in his young career. The tournament provides Gukesh with a golden opportunity to break past the elusive 2800 rating mark, a milestone he has yet to cross in his promising journey.

Starting this Wednesday, the Superbet Classic is the inaugural classical chess event in the Grand Chess Tour this year. It promises intense competition, with nine Tour participants battling it out. The host country's wild card is awarded to Deac Bogdan-Daniel.

Beyond Gukesh, fellow Indian R Praggnanadhaa is also poised to make a strong showing. Joined by players like Fabiano Caruana, Firouzja Alireza, and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, the event features a stunning lineup, with a prize pool reaching $350,000. The competition will test each participant's resilience and strategic prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025