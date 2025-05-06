Left Menu

Kimi Antonelli: The Rising F1 Star Balancing Names and Fame

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1's 18-year-old rookie, is capturing attention both on the track and with his intriguing name. Balancing the names Andrea and Kimi, he made history by becoming the youngest to secure a pole position. His journey reflects immense talent, despite needing more experience in tire management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:57 IST
Kimi Antonelli: The Rising F1 Star Balancing Names and Fame

What's in a name? For Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff, quite a bit when it involves 18-year-old rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The Italian, who has taken the seat vacated by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, is lauded for his performance on the track.

Antonelli recently made history as the youngest ever F1 driver to secure a pole position during the Miami Grand Prix sprint, leading to a playful back-and-forth about his dual names, Andrea and Kimi. The rookie managed to impress despite a collision and penalties, showcasing potential and poise under pressure.

Toto Wolff praised Antonelli's single-lap speed and noted it as a testament to his raw talent. Although Antonelli faces a steep learning curve with tire management, his accomplishments, including becoming the youngest to lead a race and set a fastest lap, indicate a promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025