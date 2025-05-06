Left Menu

Under Siege: Italy's Football Infrastructure Dilemma

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin criticizes Italy's football infrastructure, labeling it the poorest among Europe's top leagues. Despite Italy's football successes, Ceferin emphasizes the urgent need for government and private sector collaboration to improve stadiums and facilities, particularly in light of upcoming major events like the 2026 Winter Olympics.

06-05-2025
In a recent interview with SportMediaset, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin did not mince words, describing Italy's football infrastructure as dismal and the worst among Europe's leading leagues. The criticism arises amidst San Siro Stadium's failed Champions League final bid and ongoing conversations about a new stadium in Milan.

Ceferin expressed frustration, stating, "Italy's football infrastructure is a shame. You are one of the biggest footballing countries yet have the poorest infrastructure." He urged for action beyond mere dialogue, stressing the necessity for government and municipal support, along with private investment to uplift Italy's stadium standards.

As Italy gears up to host major events like the 2026 Winter Olympics and the 2032 European Championship, Ceferin remains hopeful. He expressed confidence in Italian Football Federation Vice-President Gabriele Gravina to spearhead necessary improvements, indicating government awareness of the pressing issue.

