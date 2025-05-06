Under Siege: Italy's Football Infrastructure Dilemma

In a recent interview with SportMediaset, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin did not mince words, describing Italy's football infrastructure as dismal and the worst among Europe's leading leagues. The criticism arises amidst San Siro Stadium's failed Champions League final bid and ongoing conversations about a new stadium in Milan.

Ceferin expressed frustration, stating, "Italy's football infrastructure is a shame. You are one of the biggest footballing countries yet have the poorest infrastructure." He urged for action beyond mere dialogue, stressing the necessity for government and municipal support, along with private investment to uplift Italy's stadium standards.

As Italy gears up to host major events like the 2026 Winter Olympics and the 2032 European Championship, Ceferin remains hopeful. He expressed confidence in Italian Football Federation Vice-President Gabriele Gravina to spearhead necessary improvements, indicating government awareness of the pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)