A Record-Breaking Milan Cortina Olympics: A Dazzling Finale

The Milan Cortina Olympics concluded in a spectacular closing ceremony at Verona Arena, highlighting Italy's highest medal tally. With events spread across vast venues, it set a new standard for Winter Games. The ceremony showcased Italian culture and handed the Olympic flag to France for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Verona | Updated: 23-02-2026 09:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 09:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics concluded amidst grandeur at the Verona Arena, marking the end of a record-breaking event for Italy. The host nation set a historic medal record, winning 30 medals, surpassing their previous high from the 1994 Lillehammer Games.

In a closing ceremony rich with Italian cultural flair, featuring everything from lyric opera to pop music, the festivities celebrated not only the athletes' achievements but also the country's heritage. The ceremony included performances by renowned artists like Achille Lauro and Roberto Bolle, highlighting Italian music, opera, and dance.

The event's conclusion saw the Olympic flag handed over to France, as Paris gears up for the next Winter Games. This edition's unique spread-out model across diverse Italian locations has set a precedent for future events, aiming to bring Olympic excitement to more regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

