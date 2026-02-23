A Record-Breaking Milan Cortina Olympics: A Dazzling Finale

The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics concluded amidst grandeur at the Verona Arena, marking the end of a record-breaking event for Italy. The host nation set a historic medal record, winning 30 medals, surpassing their previous high from the 1994 Lillehammer Games.

In a closing ceremony rich with Italian cultural flair, featuring everything from lyric opera to pop music, the festivities celebrated not only the athletes' achievements but also the country's heritage. The ceremony included performances by renowned artists like Achille Lauro and Roberto Bolle, highlighting Italian music, opera, and dance.

The event's conclusion saw the Olympic flag handed over to France, as Paris gears up for the next Winter Games. This edition's unique spread-out model across diverse Italian locations has set a precedent for future events, aiming to bring Olympic excitement to more regions.

