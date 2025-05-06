Left Menu

Striker Dembélé Set to Return for Arsenal Showdown

Ousmane Dembélé, Paris Saint-Germain's striker, is back from a hamstring injury and will play against Arsenal in the Champions League semifinal second leg. Dembélé previously scored the decisive goal in PSG's 1-0 win against Arsenal. Both teams are vying for their first Champions League title.

Paris Saint-Germain's star striker, Ousmane Dembélé, is primed for action after recovering from a hamstring issue, as the team gears up to face Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday.

Head coach Luis Enrique confirmed Dembélé's participation, marking a crucial return following his match-winning goal against Arsenal in their recent 1-0 victory. Despite sitting out PSG's 2-1 Ligue 1 loss to Strasbourg, Dembélé has resumed full training.

PSG is poised for a competitive clash, aiming for their first Champions League title. Historically, they have advanced in 18 of 19 cases after winning the first leg away. Arsenal is seeking to overturn their past European setback patterns, as both sides chase a maiden title.

