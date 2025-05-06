Left Menu

2025 French Open: Record Prize Pool Announced

The 2025 French Open reveals a record prize pool of 56.352 million euros, a 5.21% increase from last year. Dates for the main draws are from May 25 to June 8. Winners in men's and women's singles will earn 2.55 million euros, reflecting a continued trend of rising prize distributions across major tournaments.

The 2025 French Open has announced a record-breaking prize fund of 56.352 million euros, representing a 5.21% increase from the previous year. Set to take place from May 25 to June 8, the tournament promises lucrative rewards for participants.

Men's and women's singles champions will receive 2.55 million euros each, surpassing previous award amounts. This increment aligns with growing competition and demands from top players for enhanced prize money in major tennis competitions.

Comparison with other Grand Slams shows a steady climb in winnings, as evidenced by the 2024 winners from Wimbledon, U.S. Open, and Australian Open pocketing similar increases. The prize payouts in the doubles and mixed doubles categories at the French Open also reflect this upward trend.

