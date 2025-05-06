Left Menu

The French Open: A Grand Slam Legacy on Clay

The French Open, held annually in Paris, is a prestigious claycourt Grand Slam tournament managed by the French Tennis Federation. Known as Roland Garros, it is a significant event featuring top-ranked players from around the world, with historical courts and matches that capture the sport's grandeur.

The French Open, a cornerstone of the Grand Slam circuit, takes place annually in Paris, organized by the French Tennis Federation since 1891. It is staged on the famous red clay courts of Roland Garros, named after the pioneering French aviator.

This year's tournament runs from May 25 to June 8, attracting top players to the venue's iconic courts: Court Philippe Chatrier, Court Suzanne Lenglen, and Court Simonne Mathieu. These courts have witnessed numerous legendary matches and continue to be at the heart of the event.

The tournament showcases globally ranked players, including recent champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek. With a blend of seeded players and local talents gaining wildcards, the French Open continues to be a major highlight in the international tennis calendar.

