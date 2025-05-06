End of an Era: Caleb Ewan Bids Farewell to Professional Cycling

Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan has announced his immediate retirement, surprising many after a recent contract with British team Ineos Grenadiers. At 30, Ewan is celebrated for clinching five stages each at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, marking him as one of his generation's top sprinters.

Ewan's farewell message on Instagram reflects a significant career shift. 'After much thought, I've decided to retire from professional cycling,' Ewan stated, acknowledging the sport's long-standing role in his life. He shared that recent experiences had strained his connection to cycling.

The cyclist highlighted the constant hustle toward victory and its toll. Despite achieving success with Ineos Grenadiers, Ewan revealed that crossing finish lines didn't offer the satisfaction it once did. He commended the team for reigniting his belief in his capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)