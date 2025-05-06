Left Menu

End of an Era: Caleb Ewan Bids Farewell to Professional Cycling

Renowned cyclist Caleb Ewan retires following an illustrious career. The Australian, known for his sprinting prowess, won multiple Tour de France and Giro d'Italia stages. Ewan cited a changed relationship with cycling as the reason for his departure. He thanked Ineos Grenadiers for their support in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:26 IST
Australian cyclist Caleb Ewan has announced his immediate retirement, surprising many after a recent contract with British team Ineos Grenadiers. At 30, Ewan is celebrated for clinching five stages each at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, marking him as one of his generation's top sprinters.

Ewan's farewell message on Instagram reflects a significant career shift. 'After much thought, I've decided to retire from professional cycling,' Ewan stated, acknowledging the sport's long-standing role in his life. He shared that recent experiences had strained his connection to cycling.

The cyclist highlighted the constant hustle toward victory and its toll. Despite achieving success with Ineos Grenadiers, Ewan revealed that crossing finish lines didn't offer the satisfaction it once did. He commended the team for reigniting his belief in his capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

