Inaugural Women's World Sevens Football Series Kicks Off

Manchester City and other top women's clubs will compete in the inaugural World Sevens Football series in Portugal this month. With a $5 million prize pool, the tournament includes clubs like Paris St Germain, FC Rosengard, and Bayern Munich. Matches are seven-a-side with two 15-minute halves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:50 IST
Manchester City has confirmed its participation in the inaugural women's World Sevens Football (W7F) series set to take place in Portugal. Joining them in this competitive event are high-profile teams like Paris St Germain, AS Roma, and Bayern Munich.

The tournament boasts a substantial $5 million prize, attracting notable clubs and promising thrilling matches with its unique seven-a-side format. "We've assembled a line-up that reflects some of the very best of women's football clubs," said W7F Head of Football Adrian Jacob.

Each match will consist of two 15-minute halves, with extra time reserved for tiebreakers. Manchester City's Therese Sjogran expressed pride in participating from the outset, underscoring the event's significance in advancing women's football.

