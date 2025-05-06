Inaugural Women's World Sevens Football Series Kicks Off

Manchester City has confirmed its participation in the inaugural women's World Sevens Football (W7F) series set to take place in Portugal. Joining them in this competitive event are high-profile teams like Paris St Germain, AS Roma, and Bayern Munich.

The tournament boasts a substantial $5 million prize, attracting notable clubs and promising thrilling matches with its unique seven-a-side format. "We've assembled a line-up that reflects some of the very best of women's football clubs," said W7F Head of Football Adrian Jacob.

Each match will consist of two 15-minute halves, with extra time reserved for tiebreakers. Manchester City's Therese Sjogran expressed pride in participating from the outset, underscoring the event's significance in advancing women's football.

(With inputs from agencies.)