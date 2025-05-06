Mumbai Indians Secure Competitive Total in IPL Clash

In a crucial Indian Premier League match, the Mumbai Indians scored 155 for eight against the Gujarat Titans, setting a substantial target for their opponents.

Will Jacks was the standout performer, amassing 53 runs off 35 balls as he partnered effectively with Suryakumar Yadav, who contributed 35 runs in 24 balls.

For the Gujarat Titans, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore proved effective with the ball, achieving figures of 2/34 over his four overs, challenging the Mumbai batters throughout the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)