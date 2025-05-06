Mumbai Indians Secure Competitive Total in IPL Clash
The Mumbai Indians set a total of 155/8 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match. Will Jacks led with 53 runs, supported by Suryakumar Yadav's 35. R Sai Kishore's bowling was notable for GT with figures of 2/34 in four overs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In a crucial Indian Premier League match, the Mumbai Indians scored 155 for eight against the Gujarat Titans, setting a substantial target for their opponents.
Will Jacks was the standout performer, amassing 53 runs off 35 balls as he partnered effectively with Suryakumar Yadav, who contributed 35 runs in 24 balls.
For the Gujarat Titans, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore proved effective with the ball, achieving figures of 2/34 over his four overs, challenging the Mumbai batters throughout the innings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana: Crowned Kings and Queens of Cricket 2024
Rohit Sharma Faces Critical Decision on Future Role in Indian Cricket
Michael Slater's Double Life: Cricket Legend and Domestic Violence Accused
The Legendary Career of Keith Stackpole: From Cricket Star to Media Icon
Cricket Legend Keith Stackpole: Remembering an Australian Icon