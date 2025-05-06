Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Secure Competitive Total in IPL Clash

The Mumbai Indians set a total of 155/8 against Gujarat Titans in an IPL match. Will Jacks led with 53 runs, supported by Suryakumar Yadav's 35. R Sai Kishore's bowling was notable for GT with figures of 2/34 in four overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:31 IST
Mumbai Indians Secure Competitive Total in IPL Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a crucial Indian Premier League match, the Mumbai Indians scored 155 for eight against the Gujarat Titans, setting a substantial target for their opponents.

Will Jacks was the standout performer, amassing 53 runs off 35 balls as he partnered effectively with Suryakumar Yadav, who contributed 35 runs in 24 balls.

For the Gujarat Titans, left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore proved effective with the ball, achieving figures of 2/34 over his four overs, challenging the Mumbai batters throughout the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025