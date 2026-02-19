Left Menu

Cricket Clash: Canada vs. Afghanistan Highlights

The cricket match between Canada and Afghanistan showcased Afghanistan's bowling prowess, with Mohammad Nabi taking four wickets. Despite efforts from Harsh Thaker and Saad Bin Zafar, Canada managed just 118 runs in 20 overs. Afghanistan's strategic use of bowlers like Rashid Khan further restricted Canada's score.

Updated: 19-02-2026 22:38 IST
In a gripping cricket encounter, Afghanistan's bowling team dominated Canada, limiting them to 118 runs in their innings. Mohamed Nabi emerged as the standout performer, dismantling Canada's batting lineup with four impressive wickets.

Canada struggled to find their rhythm against Afghanistan's proficient bowlers. Harsh Thaker scored the highest with 30 runs, while Saad Bin Zafar contributed 28 runs.

Bowling decimation was led by Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who effectively restricted the flow of runs. Afghanistan's calculated performance on the field set the tone, overshadowing Canada's batting efforts.

