Cricket Clash: Canada vs. Afghanistan Highlights

In a gripping cricket encounter, Afghanistan's bowling team dominated Canada, limiting them to 118 runs in their innings. Mohamed Nabi emerged as the standout performer, dismantling Canada's batting lineup with four impressive wickets.

Canada struggled to find their rhythm against Afghanistan's proficient bowlers. Harsh Thaker scored the highest with 30 runs, while Saad Bin Zafar contributed 28 runs.

Bowling decimation was led by Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who effectively restricted the flow of runs. Afghanistan's calculated performance on the field set the tone, overshadowing Canada's batting efforts.

