Odisha Chief Minister Celebrates Global Rise of India's Indigenous Sports at WAVES 2025

At the WAVES 2025 summit, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extolled the global journey of India's traditional sports, particularly Kabaddi's evolution into an international spectacle. He emphasized the cultural significance of these sports and their impact on India's sports ecosystem, pointing to the success of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Updated: 06-05-2025 23:46 IST
CM Mohan Charan Majhi. (Photo: Waves summit). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded the worldwide rise of India's indigenous sports at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in Mumbai. His address, titled 'Indigenous Sports: From India to the Global Stage,' underscored the transformation of traditional games like Kabaddi into international phenomena.

Chief Minister Majhi emphasized the deep cultural roots of indigenous sports, highlighting their historical significance and intrinsic values like teamwork and resilience. He noted the Pro Kabaddi League's pivotal role in elevating these games to global prominence, revolutionizing their presentation, and making them accessible to wider audiences worldwide.

The summit's panel, featuring notable figures from the sports industry including Anupam Goswami and international star Fazel Atrachali, discussed initiatives driving the resurgence of traditional sports. Majhi articulated a vision for developing rural sports talent, emphasizing that nurturing India's indigenous sports heritage would foster national pride and international acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

