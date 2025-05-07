Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency Cracks Down on Performance-Enhancing Substances
Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency has nabbed an Indian national in possession of banned performance-enhancing drugs during a raid in Iten. Collaborating with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, ADAK discovered substances such as HGH and meldonium, raising concerns about doping practices in Iten, a training hub for elite athletes.
- Country:
- India
Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency, in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, has conducted a significant raid resulting in the arrest of an Indian national. The raid, based on actionable intelligence, uncovered a variety of banned performance-enhancing substances at the suspect's premises in Iten.
The seized substances, including Human Growth Hormone (HGH) and meldonium, are strictly prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code. These findings have heightened concerns about the prevalence of doping practices in Iten, a town renowned for training world-class long-distance runners.
Kenyan authorities emphasize the repercussions for violating the country's Anti-Doping Act and the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, which could include fines, imprisonment, or deportation. As investigations continue, the agency remains focused on identifying potential networks and clients involved in this illegal distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jitendra Srivastava Appointed as CMD of REC Ltd
Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Preventive Healthcare as Pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047
India’s Biotech Leap: Dr. Jitendra Singh Hails BRIC-inStem’s Key Innovations
Dr. Jitendra Singh Urges Collective Efforts to Promote Hindi in Govt Work
Dr. Jitendra Singh Unveils National Plan to Strengthen Weather Resilience