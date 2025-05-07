Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency Cracks Down on Performance-Enhancing Substances

Kenya's Anti-Doping Agency, in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, has conducted a significant raid resulting in the arrest of an Indian national. The raid, based on actionable intelligence, uncovered a variety of banned performance-enhancing substances at the suspect's premises in Iten.

The seized substances, including Human Growth Hormone (HGH) and meldonium, are strictly prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code. These findings have heightened concerns about the prevalence of doping practices in Iten, a town renowned for training world-class long-distance runners.

Kenyan authorities emphasize the repercussions for violating the country's Anti-Doping Act and the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, which could include fines, imprisonment, or deportation. As investigations continue, the agency remains focused on identifying potential networks and clients involved in this illegal distribution.

