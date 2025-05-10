Saptak Talwar Shines at Challenge de Espana with Impressive Bogey-Free Round
India's Saptak Talwar climbed to tied-11th at the Challenge de Espana with a bogey-free five-under 66. With a total of seven-under 135, he lags four strokes behind leaders Gillberg and Masaveu. A successful player on the Indian Tour, Talwar's consistency is evident in his recent performances.
India's rising golf talent, Saptak Talwar, made headlines with a remarkable five-under par round of 66 at the Challenge de Espana. His bogey-free performance not only pushed him close to the top 10 but also underscored his escalating prowess in the golfing world.
Building on his two-under 69 from the opening round, Talwar's total score of seven-under 135 places him tied for 11th. He remains just four shots shy of the leaders, Oliver Gillberg and Luis Masaveu, who lead at 11-under at the Fontanals Golf Club.
Having recently clinched a breakthrough win on the Indian Tour, Talwar's streak continues as he impresses on the Hotel Planner Tour, marking significant strides in his golfing career this season.
