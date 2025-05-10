Left Menu

Indore's Holkar Stadium Targeted by Bomb Hoax

A bomb threat email targeting Indore's Holkar Stadium, linked to 'Operation Sindoor,' was deemed a hoax after a police investigation. Authorities searched the venue for hours but found nothing suspicious. Efforts are underway to trace the email's origin and address similar past threats in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Indore were on high alert after a bomb threat targeted the Holkar Stadium in response to 'Operation Sindoor.' The threat was sent through an email received by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, police reported on Saturday.

Following the urgent alert, law enforcement teams, including a bomb squad, performed an exhaustive five-hour search of the stadium premises. No suspicious objects were discovered, confirming the threat was indeed a hoax.

Efforts are underway to trace the email's origin with the help of a cyber squad. This incident is part of a troubling pattern, with similar threats previously targeted at various public venues. Legal ramifications await those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

