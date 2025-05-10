Italy, Canada, and Jamaica Shine in World Athletics Relays Debut

In an exhilarating start to the World Athletics Relays, Italy, Canada, and Jamaica secured spots in the mixed 4x100 meters relay final. The event marked its global debut under trying conditions in Guangzhou, China, where rain posed challenges for athletes.

Italy triumphed in their heat, finishing in 41.15 seconds. France followed closely, while the United States, despite being pre-race favorites, suffered a setback due to a faulty baton exchange. Jamaica edged out Britain, with the potential inclusion of star athletes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Yohan Blake in the final.

Canada made a commanding statement, clocking 40.90 seconds, outperforming Australia. The American team redeemed themselves in the mixed 4x400m relay, ensuring a spot at the World Championships in Tokyo. South Africa stood out, achieving leading times in both men's events.

(With inputs from agencies.)