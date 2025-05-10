Left Menu

Xabi Alonso Poised for Real Madrid Return Amid Ancelotti Rumors

Carlo Ancelotti hinted at Xabi Alonso's potential move to a big club, with speculations of Alonso replacing him at Real Madrid. Alonso has left Bayer Leverkusen after a successful stint, fueling rumors about his return to Madrid. Meanwhile, Ancelotti, linked to Brazil, cherishes his connection with Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:36 IST
Xabi Alonso Poised for Real Madrid Return Amid Ancelotti Rumors
Xabi Alonso
  • Country:
  • Spain

Carlo Ancelotti, the current manager of Real Madrid, has hinted that Xabi Alonso might return to the prestigious club, with increasing rumors suggesting he may replace Ancelotti. These speculations were fueled after Alonso's recent announcement of his departure from Bayer Leverkusen.

During a routine pre-game news conference, Ancelotti lauded Alonso's achievements, particularly his successful leadership that led Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title. A potential reunion with Real Madrid is anticipated given Alonso's proven track record.

While Ancelotti's next move remains speculative, with possible ties to Brazil, he expressed his enduring affection for Madrid. He compared his tenure at Real Madrid to a never-ending honeymoon, emphasizing the deep connection and affection developed over his multiple stints with the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025