Xabi Alonso Poised for Real Madrid Return Amid Ancelotti Rumors
Carlo Ancelotti hinted at Xabi Alonso's potential move to a big club, with speculations of Alonso replacing him at Real Madrid. Alonso has left Bayer Leverkusen after a successful stint, fueling rumors about his return to Madrid. Meanwhile, Ancelotti, linked to Brazil, cherishes his connection with Madrid.
Carlo Ancelotti, the current manager of Real Madrid, has hinted that Xabi Alonso might return to the prestigious club, with increasing rumors suggesting he may replace Ancelotti. These speculations were fueled after Alonso's recent announcement of his departure from Bayer Leverkusen.
During a routine pre-game news conference, Ancelotti lauded Alonso's achievements, particularly his successful leadership that led Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title. A potential reunion with Real Madrid is anticipated given Alonso's proven track record.
While Ancelotti's next move remains speculative, with possible ties to Brazil, he expressed his enduring affection for Madrid. He compared his tenure at Real Madrid to a never-ending honeymoon, emphasizing the deep connection and affection developed over his multiple stints with the club.
