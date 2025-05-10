Xabi Alonso Poised for Real Madrid Return Amid Ancelotti Rumors

Carlo Ancelotti, the current manager of Real Madrid, has hinted that Xabi Alonso might return to the prestigious club, with increasing rumors suggesting he may replace Ancelotti. These speculations were fueled after Alonso's recent announcement of his departure from Bayer Leverkusen.

During a routine pre-game news conference, Ancelotti lauded Alonso's achievements, particularly his successful leadership that led Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title. A potential reunion with Real Madrid is anticipated given Alonso's proven track record.

While Ancelotti's next move remains speculative, with possible ties to Brazil, he expressed his enduring affection for Madrid. He compared his tenure at Real Madrid to a never-ending honeymoon, emphasizing the deep connection and affection developed over his multiple stints with the club.

(With inputs from agencies.)