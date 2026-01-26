Stuttgart and Freiburg Triumph in Bundesliga Drama

Stuttgart demonstrated resilience as Deniz Undav's late goal solidified a 3-0 victory against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Sunday. After suffering an early penalty scare when Jamie Leweling unintentionally handled the ball, Stuttgart's goalkeeper Alexander Nübel saved the day by blocking Haris Tabakovic's penalty attempt, setting the stage for a redemption-filled afternoon.

Leweling made amends for his earlier misstep by scoring the opener in the 30th minute. Stuttgart further extended their lead in the 68th minute when Gladbach's Joe Scally inadvertently redirected Chris Führich's corner into his own net, much to the frustration of the home fans, who showered their team with whistles at full time following their fourth defeat in six games.

Later, Freiburg displayed remarkable tenacity by bouncing back from an early own-goal mishap to defeat Cologne 2-1. Max Rosenfelder's error was quickly countered by Derry Scherhant's clever chip just a minute later. The decisive goal came before halftime as Igor Matanovic scored his third consecutive game-winner, securing Freiburg's rise to seventh in the standings.