Left Menu

Stuttgart and Freiburg Triumph in Bundesliga Drama

Stuttgart and Freiburg each secured victories in their Bundesliga matches on Sunday. Stuttgart defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-0, with Deniz Undav's decisive goal. Freiburg overcame a deficit to beat Cologne 2-1, with Igor Matanovic scoring the winner. Despite a previous loss, Stuttgart remains in fourth for Champions League qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-01-2026 09:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 09:32 IST
Stuttgart and Freiburg Triumph in Bundesliga Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Stuttgart demonstrated resilience as Deniz Undav's late goal solidified a 3-0 victory against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Sunday. After suffering an early penalty scare when Jamie Leweling unintentionally handled the ball, Stuttgart's goalkeeper Alexander Nübel saved the day by blocking Haris Tabakovic's penalty attempt, setting the stage for a redemption-filled afternoon.

Leweling made amends for his earlier misstep by scoring the opener in the 30th minute. Stuttgart further extended their lead in the 68th minute when Gladbach's Joe Scally inadvertently redirected Chris Führich's corner into his own net, much to the frustration of the home fans, who showered their team with whistles at full time following their fourth defeat in six games.

Later, Freiburg displayed remarkable tenacity by bouncing back from an early own-goal mishap to defeat Cologne 2-1. Max Rosenfelder's error was quickly countered by Derry Scherhant's clever chip just a minute later. The decisive goal came before halftime as Igor Matanovic scored his third consecutive game-winner, securing Freiburg's rise to seventh in the standings.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026