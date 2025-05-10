Indian Relays Team Chase World Championship Dreams Amidst Fierce Competition
The Indian men's and mixed 4x400m relay teams narrowly missed direct qualification for the Tokyo World Championships after finishing fifth in their heats at the World Athletics Relays. Both teams have another chance to qualify on the concluding day of the event.
On Saturday, the Indian men's and mixed 4x400m relay teams finished fifth in their heats at the World Athletics Relays, missing direct qualification for the Tokyo World Championships later this year.
Despite this setback, the Indian teams are set to vie for qualification on the concluding day of the meet on Sunday.
India's mixed relay clocked a season-best time, though it fell short of the national record, highlighting potential for improvement.
