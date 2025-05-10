Indian Relays Team Chase World Championship Dreams Amidst Fierce Competition

On Saturday, the Indian men's and mixed 4x400m relay teams finished fifth in their heats at the World Athletics Relays, missing direct qualification for the Tokyo World Championships later this year.

Despite this setback, the Indian teams are set to vie for qualification on the concluding day of the meet on Sunday.

India's mixed relay clocked a season-best time, though it fell short of the national record, highlighting potential for improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)