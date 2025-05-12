Carlo Ancelotti to Lead Brazil's Football Revolution

Carlo Ancelotti, the renowned Italian football coach, is poised to take the reins of Brazil's national team following his departure from Real Madrid at the end of the current season. The Brazilian Football Association, under the leadership of Ednaldo Rodrigues, confirmed the high-profile signing on Monday, marking a new era for Brazilian football.

Ancelotti, 65, is credited with an impressive track record over his second tenure at Real Madrid but is nonetheless parting ways as the team faces a trophy-less season. Sources indicate that Ancelotti will become the highest-paid national team coach globally, signing a one-year contract with options for extension, as Brazil aims to reclaim its dominant stature in world football ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Real Madrid is anticipated to replace Ancelotti with former midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal. Alonso, departing Bayer Leverkusen after a successful spell, is set to join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup in the United States this summer. Despite nearing the end of his contract at Madrid, both Ancelotti and the club mutually agreed to his departure due to the team's lackluster season.

