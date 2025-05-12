Left Menu

New York SailGP Set for Spectacular Return: Wing Upgrades Ready

Repairs on all 12 wingsails of the F50 catamarans are set for completion ahead of the New York Sail Grand Prix. The upgrades follow a defect that caused a cancellation in Rio. Enhanced components ensure these vessels will race in New York from June 7-8, promises SailGP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Repairs and upgrades on all 12 wingsails of the F50 catamarans will meet the deadline for the New York Sail Grand Prix, according to an announcement from SailGP on Monday. Previously, SailGP had to cancel its Rio event due to a wingsail defect discovered after the Australian boat's collapse in San Francisco last March.

"The new wingsail components feature an Aluminum Nomex core and increased laminate, resulting in shear webs that are approximately twice as strong as before," highlighted SailGP CEO Russell Coutts in a statement. He commended the collaborative team effort and assured fans that all twelve teams would return to the New York racing event.

The New York SailGP event is scheduled for June 7-8, promising thrilling competition with upgraded vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

