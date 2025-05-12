Left Menu

Rugby Star Caelan Doris Faces Extended Recovery

Caelan Doris, a key player for Ireland, will be out for up to six months following shoulder surgery. The injury occurred during Leinster's Champions Cup match against Northampton Saints. As a consequence, he'll miss crucial matches, including Ireland's tests in July and possibly November.

Updated: 12-05-2025 20:45 IST
In a significant blow to Irish rugby, forward Caelan Doris is expected to be out of action for up to six months due to a shoulder surgery he recently underwent, as confirmed by his club, Leinster.

The injury, sustained during the European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final against Northampton Saints, has ruled the 27-year-old out of Ireland's upcoming tests in July and casts doubt over his participation in matches against major teams in November.

Doris, who was competing for a spot as captain for the British & Irish Lions, is a notable absentee in Andy Farrell's squad for the Australia tour, dealing a considerable setback to the team's prospects.

