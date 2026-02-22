Left Menu

Channing Tatum Dazzles at Berlin Premiere Despite Recent Shoulder Surgery

Channing Tatum made a striking appearance at the Berlin International Film Festival, attending the premiere of 'Josephine' shortly after undergoing shoulder surgery. Tatum, who revealed his injury on social media days prior, showcased resilience and charm alongside co-star Gemma Chan, clad in a stylish pinstripe suit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:35 IST
Channing Tatum Dazzles at Berlin Premiere Despite Recent Shoulder Surgery
Channing Tatum (Image source: Instagram/ channingtatum). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Channing Tatum, unperturbed by recent shoulder surgery, shone at the Berlin International Film Festival's premiere of 'Josephine' on Friday, February 20. As reported by PEOPLE magazine, the actor confidently walked the red carpet just days after divulging details of his surgical procedure.

Accompanied by co-star Gemma Chan, Tatum wore a black pinstripe suit, complete with a collarless jacket and wide-leg trousers, accessorized with black leather loafers. The actor's poised demeanor stood in contrast to the fresh surgery scar he recently revealed on social media, following a procedure to repair a separated shoulder.

Despite the physical setback, Tatum maintained his signature humor and optimism, sharing in a candid post about the unexpected extent of his surgery and his 'screwed shoulder.' Reflecting on his career, the actor, known for performing stunts, opened up about the realities of aging, lingering injuries, and his determination to push forward.

TRENDING

1
US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions

 United States
2
Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

Brutality in Gurugram: Woman Allegedly Set Ablaze by Live-in Partner

 India
3
Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

Eight Arrested in Major Terror Plot Linked to ISI and Bangladeshi Extremists

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Accident

Tragic Collision: Five Jharsuguda Police Personnel Killed in Highway Acciden...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026