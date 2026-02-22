Channing Tatum Dazzles at Berlin Premiere Despite Recent Shoulder Surgery

Channing Tatum, unperturbed by recent shoulder surgery, shone at the Berlin International Film Festival's premiere of 'Josephine' on Friday, February 20. As reported by PEOPLE magazine, the actor confidently walked the red carpet just days after divulging details of his surgical procedure.

Accompanied by co-star Gemma Chan, Tatum wore a black pinstripe suit, complete with a collarless jacket and wide-leg trousers, accessorized with black leather loafers. The actor's poised demeanor stood in contrast to the fresh surgery scar he recently revealed on social media, following a procedure to repair a separated shoulder.

Despite the physical setback, Tatum maintained his signature humor and optimism, sharing in a candid post about the unexpected extent of his surgery and his 'screwed shoulder.' Reflecting on his career, the actor, known for performing stunts, opened up about the realities of aging, lingering injuries, and his determination to push forward.