French Football to Revolutionize League Structure with New Club-Owned Entity

In a strategic shift for French football, a proposal unveiled by French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo on Monday aims to replace the Ligue de Football Professionnel with a club-owned entity akin to the Premier League. This initiative would involve French clubs and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners as shareholders in a new company tasked with managing and marketing professional competitions, with the Fédération Française de Football (FFF) retaining an oversight role.

The proposed structure, described by Diallo as innovative and disruptive, seeks to enhance efficiency and transparency in the league, addressing financial instability and competitive imbalance. Diallo emphasized the need to consolidate the roles of the FFF, LFP, and LFP Media, noting that the current setup has left LFP as a mere shell of its former self.

To implement this new governance model, legislative changes will be required, with a bill set for Senate review on June 10. CVC Capital Partners, which invested 1.5 billion euros in LFP Media in 2022, is expected to play a significant role in the revamped system. If enacted, this proposal marks a pivotal transformation in the management of French football.

(With inputs from agencies.)