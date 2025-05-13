Left Menu

River Plate Advances with Dominant Win

River Plate progressed to the quarter-finals of the Argentine Apertura tournament after a convincing 3-0 victory against Barracas Central. Goals from Paulo Diaz, Ignacio Fernandez, and Marcos Acuna secured the win. They will face Platense in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:03 IST
River Plate Advances with Dominant Win
River Plate firmly secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the Argentine Apertura tournament with a commanding 3-0 victory over Barracas Central on Monday at the Mas Monumental stadium. The home team took an early lead when Paulo Diaz successfully netted in the 12th minute.

Just shy of halftime, Franco Mastantuono facilitated Ignacio Fernandez's goal, doubling River's advantage. The decisive match concluded with Marcos Acuna's impressive long-range goal in the closing moments, solidifying their comprehensive win.

With this victory, River Plate is set to encounter Platense in the upcoming round, aiming to maintain their form and progress further in the tournament.

