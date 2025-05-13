Left Menu

The Quiet Farewells: Kohli and Sharma's Surprising Test Exit

Anil Kumble expresses surprise at the unexpected Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kumble emphasizes the significance of on-field farewells for players of their stature. Both players were key figures in Indian cricket, and their departure leaves a notable void as the team prepares for an upcoming tour in England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:26 IST
The Quiet Farewells: Kohli and Sharma's Surprising Test Exit
Virat Kohli Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
Anil Kumble, legendary spinner and former Indian captain, was caught off guard by the unexpected retirements of star batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket.

Kohli announced the end of his illustrious red-ball career, having played 123 matches and scored 9,230 runs, following Sharma's decision to step away last Thursday.

Kumble stressed that players of their caliber deserved an on-field farewell, as the duo's departure leaves a notable gap in the Indian team, ahead of the challenging England Test series starting June 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

