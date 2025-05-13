The Quiet Farewells: Kohli and Sharma's Surprising Test Exit

Anil Kumble, legendary spinner and former Indian captain, was caught off guard by the unexpected retirements of star batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Test cricket.

Kohli announced the end of his illustrious red-ball career, having played 123 matches and scored 9,230 runs, following Sharma's decision to step away last Thursday.

Kumble stressed that players of their caliber deserved an on-field farewell, as the duo's departure leaves a notable gap in the Indian team, ahead of the challenging England Test series starting June 20.

