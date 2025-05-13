Left Menu

Ashwin Revels in Memorable Test Knocks of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reflects on his favorite Test performances by Indian cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they transition from the format. Ashwin fondly recalls Sharma's crucial innings in England and Kohli's notable captains' debut in Adelaide, highlighting their significant contributions to Test cricket.

In a heartfelt reflection, former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared his cherished memories of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's standout performances in Test cricket. As both Indian batting stalwarts transition away from the red-ball format, Ashwin highlighted the memorable innings that defined their illustrious careers.

For Sharma, Ashwin singled out the opener's exceptional displays during India's 2021 tour of England. He credited Sharma's efforts as pivotal to India's series momentum, praising the robust partnership with KL Rahul that led the team to a 2-1 advantage. With 368 runs from four Tests at an average of 52.57, Sharma emerged as the series' top scorer, marking his peak years between 2018 and 2023.

Turning attention to Virat Kohli, Ashwin lauded the former captain's dynamic presence in Test cricket. He recounted Kohli's twin centuries in the 2014 Adelaide Test as emblematic of his prowess. Despite some brilliant innings not resulting in victories, Ashwin emphasized Kohli's unmatched influence as a 'brand ambassador' for the format, citing his remarkable performances even in challenging circumstances.

