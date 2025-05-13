Gold Medal Glory to Legal Woes: The Kyle Snyder Saga

In a surprising turn of events, Olympic gold medalist wrestler Kyle Snyder has been arrested in a prostitution sting in Columbus, according to local police reports.

The 29-year-old, regarded as one of the most successful wrestlers in U.S. history, faces charges for engaging in prostitution. Court records show no listed attorney for Snyder, and attempts to reach him for comments were unsuccessful as of Tuesday.

Snyder made history as the youngest Olympic gold winner in U.S. wrestling at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, later earning a silver medal in Tokyo. He also boasts three NCAA championships and three world titles. Recently, Snyder joined the Real American Freestyle wrestling league, led by commissioner Hulk Hogan, anticipating its debut event in Cleveland on August 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)