Ancelotti's Silent Transfer: From Real Madrid to Brazil's National Team

Carlo Ancelotti's transition from Real Madrid to Brazil's national team coach has stirred the soccer world. Despite the monumental shift, both Ancelotti and Madrid remain reticent about the move. The timing coincides with major club challenges, as Ancelotti aims to lead Brazil back to World Cup glory.

Updated: 13-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:34 IST
Carlo Ancelotti
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a significant move in world soccer, Carlo Ancelotti is transferring from Real Madrid to manage Brazil's national team, marking a pivotal moment in his career.

The announcement was met with reticence from both Ancelotti and Madrid, neither issuing public statements immediately following the news that surfaced on Monday.

As Ancelotti sets his sights on revitalizing Brazil's World Cup prospects, Real Madrid faces its own challenges with expectations of Xabi Alonso replacing Ancelotti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

