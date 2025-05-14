Revoking Bans: MLB Clears Path for Hall of Fame Induction

Major League Baseball is paving the way for some of its most controversial figures to be considered for the Hall of Fame, thanks to a new policy by Commissioner Rob Manfred. The policy, which removes deceased players from MLB's permanently ineligible list, may also help clear the path to enshrinement for icons like Pete Rose and "Shoeless" Joe Jackson.

Rose, the all-time hits leader in MLB history, was banned for life in 1989 due to his involvement in gambling while managing the Cincinnati Reds. Rose, a key contributor to the dominance of the 1975 and 1976 World Series champion "Big Red Machine," passed away in September. Meanwhile, Jackson and several teammates were banned in 1921 for their involvement in fixing the 1919 World Series.

Manfred explained that a player who has passed away no longer jeopardizes the sport's integrity, and their permanent ineligibility should end with their passing. Jane Forbes Clark, Hall of Fame chairman of the board, confirmed that players removed from the ineligible list can now be considered for Hall of Fame candidacy, with a committee set to evaluate eligible candidates in December 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)