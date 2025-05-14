Rory McIlroy to Shine at Australian Open Amid Revival Efforts

Masters champion Rory McIlroy has committed to play in the next two editions of the Australian Open, a notable win for the tournament that has struggled to attract big names recently. This commitment is a major boost for one of golf's oldest tournaments.

Following his career Grand Slam triumph at Augusta, McIlroy will compete for the Stonehaven Cup at Royal Melbourne in December and at Kingston Heath Golf Club in 2026, expressing enthusiasm for playing on the world-class Melbourne Sandbelt. He aims to enhance the event's global importance.

The Australian Open, first held in 1904 with legendary champions like Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, saw McIlroy clinch victory in 2013. Despite scrapping a mixed-gender format due to complaints, Golf Australia is dedicated to increasing the tournament's prestige, as evidenced by McIlroy's participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)