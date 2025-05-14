South African Cricket Stars Torn Between IPL Glory and National Duty

South African cricket players selected for the World Test Championship Final against Australia may have to skip the IPL playoffs. The South African cricket board is prioritizing national duty, maintaining a firm stance against league commitments.

The IPL, set to resume on May 17 with its final on June 3, presents a scheduling conflict for players from WTC finalists Australia and South Africa. Despite requests from IPL franchises and the BCCI, CSA is sticking to its original plans for WTC preparations.

The Proteas squad, including notable players such as Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, faces tough choices as CSA insists on player returns by May 26 ahead of the June 11 final. Unlike CSA's firm stance, Cricket Australia gives its players individual discretion.

(With inputs from agencies.)