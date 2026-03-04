Left Menu

Marco Jansen's Heroics Propel South Africa in T20 Clash

Marco Jansen delivered a crucial unbeaten 55, steering South Africa to 169 for 8 against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinal. Despite a shaky start, Jansen's knock, bolstered by Brevis and Stubbs, kept South Africa in contention amid tight bowling performances from New Zealand's Ravindra, McConchie, and Henry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 20:47 IST
Marco Jansen's Heroics Propel South Africa in T20 Clash
Marco Jansen
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular display of resilience, Marco Jansen delivered an unbeaten 55 to lead South Africa to a competitive score of 169 for 8 against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

Jansen's 30-ball innings included two boundaries and five towering sixes, crucially resurrecting South Africa's innings after a precarious 77 for 5 in the 11th over. His partnership with Dewald Brevis, who added a steady 34, and contributions from Tristan Stubbs helped stabilize the innings.

New Zealand's bowlers, with Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, and Matt Henry each claiming two wickets, posed a significant challenge, keeping South Africa's batsmen on their toes throughout the match.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

 Global
2
Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

 India
3
SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth

SBI's Expansive Hiring: Boosting Workforce for Future Growth

 India
4
Strategic Skies: Air India Expands Routes Amid West Asia Crisis

Strategic Skies: Air India Expands Routes Amid West Asia Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026