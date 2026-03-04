Marco Jansen's Heroics Propel South Africa in T20 Clash
Marco Jansen delivered a crucial unbeaten 55, steering South Africa to 169 for 8 against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semifinal. Despite a shaky start, Jansen's knock, bolstered by Brevis and Stubbs, kept South Africa in contention amid tight bowling performances from New Zealand's Ravindra, McConchie, and Henry.
In a spectacular display of resilience, Marco Jansen delivered an unbeaten 55 to lead South Africa to a competitive score of 169 for 8 against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup.
Jansen's 30-ball innings included two boundaries and five towering sixes, crucially resurrecting South Africa's innings after a precarious 77 for 5 in the 11th over. His partnership with Dewald Brevis, who added a steady 34, and contributions from Tristan Stubbs helped stabilize the innings.
New Zealand's bowlers, with Rachin Ravindra, Cole McConchie, and Matt Henry each claiming two wickets, posed a significant challenge, keeping South Africa's batsmen on their toes throughout the match.