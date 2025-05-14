Left Menu

Sneh Rana Shines in Triumphant Cricket Return

Sneh Rana's impressive return to India's women's cricket team was guided by Avishkar Salvi. Rana adapted her bowling on batter-friendly pitches to become the leading wicket-taker in a multi-nation ODI series. Her performance positions her for a potential spot in the ODI World Cup squad.

Sneh Rana
  • Country:
  • India

Sneh Rana's triumphant return to the Indian women's cricket team owes much to bowling coach Avishkar Salvi. The off-spinner expressed gratitude for Salvi's advice on reading the pitch and adjusting her pace, which proved crucial in her success.

Rana's strategic use of variable pace on batter-dominated pitches allowed her to claim 15 wickets, equalizing a record held by Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick. Despite flat tracks yielding high scores, Rana's precision outsmarted opponents.

Rana's exceptional performance in Sri Lanka has positioned her as a strong contender for a place in the upcoming ODI World Cup squad, enhancing her cricketing reputation and providing her with additional confidence and experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

