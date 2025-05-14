MTB Shimla: The Ultimate Mountain Biking Adventure

The 12th edition of MTB Shimla, a leading mountain biking event, is set to take place from May 16 to 18. Over 120 cyclists from 20 states will compete across a challenging 120 km course, organized by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) in collaboration with Himachal Tourism.

The event will commence with a flag-off by Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu from the historic Ridge on May 16. A highlight will be the 20 km heritage ride through Shimla, designed to showcase the town's rich culture and history.

Participants will face a trail testing endurance and skill, featuring jeep tracks, meadows, and cross-country routes. The course offers breathtaking views as it winds through the Kufri-Chail Wildlife Sanctuary and Potters Hill Glen Reserve Forest.

(With inputs from agencies.)