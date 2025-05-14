Left Menu

India's Blue Colts Soar in Tournament with Unyielding Spirit and Stellar Performances

The Indian youth football team, under coach Bibiano Fernandes, has achieved two wins without conceding a goal at the SAFF U-19 Championship in Japan. With strong performances and a supportive fan base, they look forward to a semi-final clash against Maldives, maintaining their resolute approach throughout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:13 IST
AIFF logo . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian youth football team, led by coach Bibiano Fernandes, has made a remarkable impact at the SAFF U-19 Championship in Japan. Two victories, a dozen goals scored, and none conceded have highlighted their journey so far.

Fernandes, proud of his team's hunger and desire, emphasized the importance of maintaining focus as they prepare for the semi-finals following a dominant 4-0 win against Nepal. The team remains grounded and determined to continue their successful streak.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the Blue Colts held a spirited training session ahead of their upcoming match against Maldives. Key players, including striker Omang Dodum and top scorer Danny Meitei Laishram, are integral to their strategy as they aim for the championship trophy.

Chaphamayum Rohen Singh emerged as a standout performer, netting a brace in the latest match, boosting his confidence and contributing significantly to the team's success. The support from fans has been instrumental, inspiring the players to push forward with a winning mindset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

