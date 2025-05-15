Alexis Ohanian Invests in Chelsea Women's Team: A Game-Changing Stake
Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband of Serena Williams, has bought a 10% stake in Chelsea's women's soccer team for around £20 million. He aims to enhance the team's American fanbase and has a strong history of supporting women's sports.
Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and husband to tennis legend Serena Williams, has made a significant investment in Chelsea's women's soccer team. Announcing his decision on social media, Ohanian has joined the Women's Super League champions as both an investor and board member.
British media outlets have reported that Ohanian acquired a 10% stake in the team, costing him approximately £20 million or $26.5 million. The club has yet to issue a statement regarding the investment.
Demonstrating his ongoing commitment to women's sports, Ohanian expressed excitement about helping Chelsea's women's team become a favorite among American fans. He previously invested in Angel City FC in Los Angeles.
