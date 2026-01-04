Tragedy in Komodo: Search for Missing Spanish Soccer Coach and Family Continues
Indonesian rescuers recovered a second body amid the search for a Spanish soccer coach and his children missing after their boat sank. The incident occurred during a family holiday in Indonesia's Komodo National Park. Efforts are ongoing, with international support to locate the missing family members.
Indonesian rescuers recovered a second body Sunday as the search continued for a missing Spanish soccer coach and his family after their tour boat sank during a Christmas vacation.
The body was found near Padar Island, close to the incident site, according to Fathur Rahman, chief of the Maumere Search and Rescue Office.
The tragic incident occurred for Fernando Martín, 44, the Valencia CF Women's B coach, when the boat he and his family were aboard sank following engine failure. Rescuers, along with Spanish authorities, maintain a determined search, extended past the typical seven-day limit.
