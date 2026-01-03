Left Menu

John Herdman Takes the Helm: Indonesia's New Soccer Head Coach Announced

John Herdman, former Canada coach, has been appointed as the head coach of Indonesia's national football team. Known for leading Canada's women's team to Olympic success and their men's team to the World Cup, he replaces Patrick Kluivert. Herdman's first assignment will be in Jakarta during the FIFA Series in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:54 IST
John Herdman Takes the Helm: Indonesia's New Soccer Head Coach Announced

John Herdman, the former coach of Canada's national team, has been appointed as the new head coach for Indonesia's football team, the country's federation announced on Saturday.

Herdman, an Englishman aged 50, brings extensive experience, having led New Zealand's women's team and later Canada's women's team to bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He also guided Canada's men's team to their first World Cup in 36 years in 2022 in Qatar. Most recently, he was at Toronto FC.

Herdman's first task is set for March when Indonesia will host the FIFA Series in Jakarta, marking the beginning of his new chapter with the team.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

Tensions Erupt as US Strikes Venezuela: Maduro Captured

 Venezuela
2
Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Ramps Up TMC's Battle Against BJP and EC in Bengal

 India
3
Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

Italy Monitors Italian Community Amid Venezuela's Unrest

 Italy
4
U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

U.S. Arrests Venezuelan President Maduro: A Bold Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026