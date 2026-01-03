John Herdman Takes the Helm: Indonesia's New Soccer Head Coach Announced
John Herdman, former Canada coach, has been appointed as the head coach of Indonesia's national football team. Known for leading Canada's women's team to Olympic success and their men's team to the World Cup, he replaces Patrick Kluivert. Herdman's first assignment will be in Jakarta during the FIFA Series in March.
John Herdman, the former coach of Canada's national team, has been appointed as the new head coach for Indonesia's football team, the country's federation announced on Saturday.
Herdman, an Englishman aged 50, brings extensive experience, having led New Zealand's women's team and later Canada's women's team to bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. He also guided Canada's men's team to their first World Cup in 36 years in 2022 in Qatar. Most recently, he was at Toronto FC.
Herdman's first task is set for March when Indonesia will host the FIFA Series in Jakarta, marking the beginning of his new chapter with the team.
