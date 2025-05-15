FIFA Lifts Suspension on Congo Soccer Federation

FIFA has officially lifted its suspension on the Republic of Congo's soccer federation. The initial suspension, which lasted three months, was due to allegations of third-party interference within the organization, specifically from the country's sports ministry.

The global governing body emphasized that it required certain conditions to be met before considering the lifting of the ban. Among these was the demand for full control of the federation's headquarters to be returned to the Congolese Football Federation, commonly known as FECOFOOT.

Following negotiations, Congo's sports minister, Hugues Ngouelondele, ensured compliance with FIFA's requirements. As a result, sports facilities and federation operations can now resume normal activities, marking a significant step forward for Congo's soccer community.

(With inputs from agencies.)