FIFA Lifts Suspension on Congo Soccer Federation

FIFA has lifted its suspension on the Republic of Congo's soccer federation following a three-month stand-off over third-party interference. The suspension was due to a dispute with the sports ministry. After meeting FIFA's conditions, including restoring control to FECOFOOT, the ban was revoked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 11:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA has officially lifted its suspension on the Republic of Congo's soccer federation. The initial suspension, which lasted three months, was due to allegations of third-party interference within the organization, specifically from the country's sports ministry.

The global governing body emphasized that it required certain conditions to be met before considering the lifting of the ban. Among these was the demand for full control of the federation's headquarters to be returned to the Congolese Football Federation, commonly known as FECOFOOT.

Following negotiations, Congo's sports minister, Hugues Ngouelondele, ensured compliance with FIFA's requirements. As a result, sports facilities and federation operations can now resume normal activities, marking a significant step forward for Congo's soccer community.

