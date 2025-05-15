Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra Sets the Record Straight: Clarifies Relationship with Arshad Nadeem Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

Neeraj Chopra clarified his relationship with Arshad Nadeem amidst Indo-Pak tensions, affirming they were never close friends. The javelin star expressed being upset over social media criticism following an invitation extended to Nadeem before the recent terror attack. Chopra now trains with coach Jan Zelezny, transitioning from Klaus Bartonietz's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:57 IST
Neeraj Chopra Sets the Record Straight: Clarifies Relationship with Arshad Nadeem Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra sought to clear the air on Thursday, stating he was never particularly close with Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem. This clarification follows social media backlash after an invitation was extended to Nadeem for the now-postponed NC Classic in Bengaluru, amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

Chopra, who is currently competing in the Diamond League, emphasized respect in athletic interactions despite stating that relationships may be strained due to geopolitical conflicts. ''I don't have a strong relationship with Nadeem. But, with mutual respect, interactions are possible,'' Chopra affirmed at a press conference.

The Olympic champion discussed transitioning from coach Klaus Bartonietz to the legendary Jan Zelezny. He noted initial challenges but praised Zelezny's influence on his mental toughness. Despite adjustments, Chopra feels confident ahead of upcoming competitions and emphasizes the benefit of training abroad to maintain focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025