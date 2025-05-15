Neeraj Chopra Sets the Record Straight: Clarifies Relationship with Arshad Nadeem Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra sought to clear the air on Thursday, stating he was never particularly close with Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem. This clarification follows social media backlash after an invitation was extended to Nadeem for the now-postponed NC Classic in Bengaluru, amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

Chopra, who is currently competing in the Diamond League, emphasized respect in athletic interactions despite stating that relationships may be strained due to geopolitical conflicts. ''I don't have a strong relationship with Nadeem. But, with mutual respect, interactions are possible,'' Chopra affirmed at a press conference.

The Olympic champion discussed transitioning from coach Klaus Bartonietz to the legendary Jan Zelezny. He noted initial challenges but praised Zelezny's influence on his mental toughness. Despite adjustments, Chopra feels confident ahead of upcoming competitions and emphasizes the benefit of training abroad to maintain focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)