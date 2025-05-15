Virat Kohli's Unexpected Test Exit Sparks Debate

In a surprising move, cricket icon Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket just ahead of India's challenging five-Test series in England. This decision by the 36-year-old, who has been a cornerstone of Indian cricket, drew varied reactions across the cricket fraternity.

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, himself a celebrated Test player, expressed his view to ANI, suggesting that Kohli's presence in the England series would have been pivotal. Vengsarkar emphasized that the abrupt retirement could potentially impact the team's performance but acknowledged that the personal choice of a player must be respected.

Kohli's illustrious Test career, marked by 123 matches and over 9,000 runs, has seen its peaks and troughs. His phenomenal run between 2016 and 2019 is contrasted by a more subdued performance in the 2020s. Kohli signs off as India's fourth-highest test run-scorer, his legacy enduring despite his recent decision to step away.

(With inputs from agencies.)