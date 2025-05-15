Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Unexpected Test Exit Sparks Debate

Former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar reflects on Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket, expressing disappointment at his unexpected decision before the England tour. Kohli, with a noted career, leaves behind an impressive legacy despite recent challenges. His abrupt departure is set to impact the Indian team's dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:01 IST
Virat Kohli's Unexpected Test Exit Sparks Debate
Virat Kohli. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, cricket icon Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket just ahead of India's challenging five-Test series in England. This decision by the 36-year-old, who has been a cornerstone of Indian cricket, drew varied reactions across the cricket fraternity.

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, himself a celebrated Test player, expressed his view to ANI, suggesting that Kohli's presence in the England series would have been pivotal. Vengsarkar emphasized that the abrupt retirement could potentially impact the team's performance but acknowledged that the personal choice of a player must be respected.

Kohli's illustrious Test career, marked by 123 matches and over 9,000 runs, has seen its peaks and troughs. His phenomenal run between 2016 and 2019 is contrasted by a more subdued performance in the 2020s. Kohli signs off as India's fourth-highest test run-scorer, his legacy enduring despite his recent decision to step away.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025