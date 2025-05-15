Intensity Peaks as Premier League Contenders Battle for Champions League Glory

Six Premier League teams are separated by just six points as they engage in a fierce competition for the four remaining Champions League spots. With two rounds of matches left, teams are on edge, though they've secured European football for next season.

Arsenal's hopes for a second-place finish hang in balance as Mikel Arteta's side still controls their fate against Newcastle United, who have rise to third. Arsenal faces challenges with 14 draws this season and key players facing injuries and suspensions.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Aston Villa are in the hunt for top positions, as Everton and Leicester prepare for emotional send-offs for their legendary players in their respective final home games.

