Left Menu

Sri Lanka Cricket Bolsters Coaching Lineup with Tim Boon and R Sridhar

Sri Lanka Cricket appoints Tim Boon as a batting consultant and high-performance coach on a one-month deal starting in May. R Sridhar also leads a 10-day fielding program. This move continues SLC's strategy of hiring foreign coaches to enhance the performance of national squads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:39 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket Bolsters Coaching Lineup with Tim Boon and R Sridhar
Team Sri Lanka (Picture: Sri Lanka Cricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has recruited Tim Boon, a seasoned coach with stints at Leicestershire and the England Under-19 team, to join as a batting consultant and high-performance advisor on a one-month contract. Boon's expertise will benefit the Sri Lanka Women's senior and A-team squads, as well as the Under-17s and men's emerging team, starting May 8, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Boon's role will focus on delivering "technical and tactical sessions" designed to elevate players' batting techniques and individual performances. His appointment aligns with former Indian fielding coach R Sridhar's comprehensive 10-day fielding program, already underway for both men's and women's top cricketers in Sri Lanka. SLC has announced that this specialized initiative will commence on May 7 and includes various squads such as men's and women's nationals, emerging teams, premier club players, and the National U19 team alongside the Women's 'A' team.

R Sridhar, a BCCI Level 3 certified coach, brings extensive experience from over 300 international matches. SLC's strategy of engaging foreign expertise under short-term contracts continues to propel improvements in local cricket standards. Recent collaborations have featured coaching efforts by the Rajasthan Royals' Zubin Bharucha and legends like Wasim Akram and Jonty Rhodes, focusing on brief specialized sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025