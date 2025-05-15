Sri Lanka Cricket Bolsters Coaching Lineup with Tim Boon and R Sridhar

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has recruited Tim Boon, a seasoned coach with stints at Leicestershire and the England Under-19 team, to join as a batting consultant and high-performance advisor on a one-month contract. Boon's expertise will benefit the Sri Lanka Women's senior and A-team squads, as well as the Under-17s and men's emerging team, starting May 8, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Boon's role will focus on delivering "technical and tactical sessions" designed to elevate players' batting techniques and individual performances. His appointment aligns with former Indian fielding coach R Sridhar's comprehensive 10-day fielding program, already underway for both men's and women's top cricketers in Sri Lanka. SLC has announced that this specialized initiative will commence on May 7 and includes various squads such as men's and women's nationals, emerging teams, premier club players, and the National U19 team alongside the Women's 'A' team.

R Sridhar, a BCCI Level 3 certified coach, brings extensive experience from over 300 international matches. SLC's strategy of engaging foreign expertise under short-term contracts continues to propel improvements in local cricket standards. Recent collaborations have featured coaching efforts by the Rajasthan Royals' Zubin Bharucha and legends like Wasim Akram and Jonty Rhodes, focusing on brief specialized sessions.

