Ryder Cup Rivals: Donald and Bradley Shine at PGA Championship

Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley brought a Ryder Cup rivalry flair to the PGA Championship on Thursday with stellar performances. Donald, with a remarkable 4-under-par 67, and Bradley trailing closely with a 68, both captains secured a strong position at Quail Hollow.

Donald humorously remarked on the Ryder Cup tie scenario, while Bradley expressed excitement about Donald's achievement. Despite their competitive backdrop, both acknowledged the unique pressures of being a team captain.

Donald, at 47, faces different challenges than the younger Bradley, who is contemplating playing for the U.S. team. Yet, Donald focuses on shaping his European team, navigating complications involving the LIV Tour player selections.

(With inputs from agencies.)