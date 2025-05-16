Jordan Spieth Faces Grand Slam Hurdle at Quail Hollow

Jordan Spieth arrived at Quail Hollow with aspirations of emulating Rory McIlroy by completing his career Grand Slam. However, following a challenging opening round at the PGA Championship, his priority has shifted to merely making the cut.

The 31-year-old Spieth encountered difficulties across various areas of his game, leading to a 5-over 76. This performance left him trailing leader Jhonattan Vegas by 12 strokes, significantly weakening his quest for the coveted major title that has eluded him over his 13-year career.

Despite a strong start, Spieth's form unraveled, resulting in six bogeys in the final ten holes. Playing partner Ludvig Aberg, while empathetic to Spieth's plight, remains optimistic about Spieth's future success, though the odds have lengthened considerably.

(With inputs from agencies.)