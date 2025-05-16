Left Menu

Rajat Patidar: From Overlooked Player to RCB's Captain

Rajat Patidar, leading RCB in IPL 2025, overcame feelings of disappointment from being initially ignored by the team in 2022. With guidance from Virat Kohli, Patidar embraced his role as captain, contributing significantly to the team's performance. He reflects on his journey and the pressures of leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:09 IST
Rajat Patidar: From Overlooked Player to RCB's Captain
Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar, now at the helm of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, recalls the emotional rollercoaster of IPL 2022 when initial neglect by the franchise left him disappointed. His fortunes changed as he rejoined the team as an injury replacement, only to be later entrusted with leadership by the legendary Virat Kohli in 2025.

Faced with the pressures of captaining a star-studded squad, Patidar acknowledges the invaluable support of Kohli. The cricket icon's encouragement was pivotal in easing Patidar's transition into captaincy, bolstering his confidence and aiding him as a middle-order linchpin this season.

Although initially hesitant, Patidar embraced the unexpected opportunity to lead after thriving in local competitions post-auction snub. His journey to captaincy came full circle when Kohli ceremoniously handed over the reins, marking a memorable milestone in Patidar's career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025