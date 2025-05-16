Rajat Patidar: From Overlooked Player to RCB's Captain

Rajat Patidar, now at the helm of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, recalls the emotional rollercoaster of IPL 2022 when initial neglect by the franchise left him disappointed. His fortunes changed as he rejoined the team as an injury replacement, only to be later entrusted with leadership by the legendary Virat Kohli in 2025.

Faced with the pressures of captaining a star-studded squad, Patidar acknowledges the invaluable support of Kohli. The cricket icon's encouragement was pivotal in easing Patidar's transition into captaincy, bolstering his confidence and aiding him as a middle-order linchpin this season.

Although initially hesitant, Patidar embraced the unexpected opportunity to lead after thriving in local competitions post-auction snub. His journey to captaincy came full circle when Kohli ceremoniously handed over the reins, marking a memorable milestone in Patidar's career.

(With inputs from agencies.)