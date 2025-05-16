Left Menu

Naveen Kumar Takes Helm as Bengal Warriorz Head Coach for Pro Kabaddi League

Naveen Kumar, a renowned kabaddi veteran from Haryana, is appointed as the new head coach of Bengal Warriorz for the next season of the Pro Kabaddi League. With his impressive coaching record and ability to nurture young talent, he aims to enhance the team's performance and drive them to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:18 IST
Naveen Kumar (Photo: Bengal Warriorz). Image Credit: ANI
Naveen Kumar, a celebrated figure in kabaddi, has been named the new head coach of the Bengal Warriorz for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season. Known for his impressive career both on the mat and as a coach, Kumar's appointment is expected to significantly boost the Warriorz's chances this season.

Throughout his illustrious career, Kumar has represented India and clinched Gold medals in prestigious events, including the 10th South Asian Games and the 15th Asian Games. He has also led national teams to podium finishes, showcasing his strategic prowess and leadership skills.

Expressing enthusiasm over his new role, Kumar stated, "I am honoured to join Bengal Warriorz as head coach and excited to strengthen the team's competitive edge." The team's management, confident in Kumar's abilities, believes his strategic insight will steer the Warriorz towards victory.

