Union Saint Gilloise: A Historic Revival in Belgian Football

Union Saint Gilloise is on the brink of its first Belgian league title in 90 years, attributed to a data-driven recruitment strategy. With investment from Tony Bloom, they returned to the top division and are poised for historic success under coach Sebastien Pocognoli's leadership.

Union Saint Gilloise: A Historic Revival in Belgian Football
Union Saint Gilloise stands on the verge of a monumental achievement, seeking its first Belgian league title in 90 years. This resurgence is credited to a smart recruitment process centered around strong analytics, helping them nearly secure the title with an upcoming crucial match against Antwerp.

The club's journey from the fourth tier of Belgian football to the top division was fueled by investment from Tony Bloom, the owner of Brighton & Hove Albion, resulting in a historic return to top-tier competition in 2021. Under the guidance of coach Sebastien Pocognoli, Union has navigated managerial and player changes effectively to remain competitive.

Key to their success is the strategy of signing undervalued, ambitious players, a move lauded by sporting director Chris O'Loughlin. With recent signings like Christian Burgess and Kevin Mac Allister, Union's data-driven approach has proven vital. CEO Philippe Bormans stresses the importance of learning from past disappointments as the club focuses intently on their next match.

