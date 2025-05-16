Punching Above: Super Fighter Series Set to Electrify India

The Super Fighter Series, professional boxing's exhilarating showcase, is returning to India this Sunday at Sunburn Union, Bengaluru. Headlining the event is a WBA Asia Middle East title fight in the super lightweight division between India's rising star, Faizan Anwar, and Ghana's formidable Kpakpo Allotey. Organized by Grassroot Boxing and Crown Boxing Promotions, this edition is the third in the series, following successful shows in Bengaluru and Bangkok.

The event promises thrilling action with 10 matches, including four international clashes and two title fights. Notably, the series introduces a fresh concept to India, merging world-class boxing with vibrant pub culture, set against the backdrop of Bengaluru's iconic venue. The co-main event will have Ukraine's Danylo Honcharuk facing Ruslan Kamilov from Dagestan, complemented by a compelling women's bout between Belarusian Aleksandra Sitnikova and India's fan-favorite, Rani Devi.

Esteemed fighters such as Ritesh Singh Bisht and Kavinder Singh Bisht, alongside local talent like Kamla Roka and others, bolster the lineup. The event also highlights international figures like Ramanthan Mpagi from Uganda. According to Grassroot Boxing's Founder, Mujtaba Kamal, the series is a transformative movement for Indian boxing. Rani Kamal confirms ticket availability on BookMyShow, while Crown Boxing's Payam Honari celebrates India's rise as a boxing powerhouse through this cultural and athletic spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)